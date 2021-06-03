Sana Khan says ‘Logo se dartey kyun ho?’ as she slams a troll for commenting on her wearing ‘hijab’

Former actress Sana Khan takes a stand against a troll who mocked her for wearing hijab. Read on to know how she shut him down.

Former actress Sana Khan is a known face in the television industry. The actress is married to Mufti Anas Sayied and she had left her acting career post the marriage. The former actress had shared the news on her social media about leaving showbiz and serving humanity. Sana Khan is active on social media and often shares pictures of herself and her husband. Sana Khan was recently trolled for a post shared by her on social media, but she gave a befitting reply to it.

In the latest post shared by Sana Khan, the actress has posted a beautiful picture of herself on social media. She looks pretty in her flawless makeup and beige hijab. The picture is taken by her husband Mufti Anas as she looks radiant while holding a coffee cup. She wrote a caption along with the post, "Suno..! Logo se dartey kyun ho? Kya tumne yeh ayat nahin padi. Allah jisse chahe izzat deta hai aur Allah jisse chahe zillat deta hai Kabhi izzato mai zillat chupi hoti hai aur kabhi zillato mai izzat."

On her post, a user commented on her wearing hijab despite she being educated. To this, she replied to him saying, "Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah."

Sana Khan was one of the popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, etc. and she has worked in numerous TV serials as well as movies. She has also been part of web series including Zindabaad and Special OPS. The actress has quit acting after she got married in November last year.

