Sana Khan shares UNSEEN video from her wedding day with Anas Saiyed; Says 'Took the best decision of my life'

Sana Khan tied the knot with Anas Saiyed on November 20 this year. The couple is currently in Kashmir for their honeymoon.

It has been almost a month since Sana Khan tied the knot with Anas Saiyed. The former actress has been making a lot of headlines since then. To be precise, she caused a stir media six months ago with her decision to bid goodbye to the world of showbiz. As of now, the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Kashmir. Sana has been quite active on social media ever since she got married and leaves no chance to praise her husband.

Recently, she has shared an unseen video from the wedding day to mark their one-month anniversary. Both of them can be seen signing the marriage certificate in the video. The former Bigg Boss contestant looks beautiful in an orange outfit as she happily signs the same. Meanwhile, Sana has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Last month this day I said “Qubool hai.” It’s one month today Alhamdullilah bas aise he haste haste puri zindagi nikal jaye. Took the best decision of my life for once. My saasu ma made this dupatta for me.”

Check out the video shared by her below:

For the unversed, Sana Khan got married to Anas Saiyed on November 20, 2020. The pictures and videos from their marriage went viral on the internet in no time. The former actress herself shared the happy news on her handle. Currently, they are having the whale of a time in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir which is evident from the pictures on social media.

