Sana Makbul slams trolls for targeting Ankita Lokhande for partying on New Year's Eve

Newlywed actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared pictures of her New Year Party, which have gone viral on social media. The actress was seen enjoying a pool party with her friends, Ashita Dhawan, Mishthi Tyagi, and Sana Makbul. She has been sharing pictures from her wedding on social media and her fans have showered appreciation for them. But her pool party pictures are being trolled on social media. Now, her friend, Sana Makbul has come in support of Ankita.

A troll commenting on Ankita's post wrote, “Television ki adarsh bahu.” Another user wrote, “Iski shaadi bachho ki summer vacations se bhi lambi jaa rhi hai.” While one user tweeted, “Iska pagalpan ab tak chalu hai???" And, another even wrote, “Pata ni sharm kahan chali jaati hai inn logon ki."

Talking to Etimes TV, Sana expressed her anger over the matter. She said that she doesn’t understand why people are making an issue about it. She added that it was just close friends and family, also they had taken precautions.

She said, "Firstly, it was a very tight group. We were around 15 close friends and family. We all are double vaccinated and took all necessary precautions. We weren't in Goa partying around thousands of people,"

Talking about social media trolling, she said, "It's a huge platform and has its positives. It even helps people get work. But the flip side is the trolling that goes on where people get very critical of others. Recently, I put up a bikini picture and got some comments. But I am strong person and I know that I am not doing anything wrong, so these things don't affect me. It's my body and I'll do whatever I want to. No one can tell me on the internet what I should wear or not wear."



Also read- Newlywed Ankita Lokhande is basking with joy as she expresses gratitude for ‘dreams that turned into reality’