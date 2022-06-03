Sanaya Irani and Mohit Malik collaborate for a web show titled 'Cyber Vaar'

Sanaya Irani has been away from the limelight for a while now. She is popularly known for her role as Gunjan in 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'. The actress is quite active on her social media and always drops amusing pictures with beau Mohit Sehgal and updates her fans on her whereabouts. Mohit and Sanaya have a massive fan following on their respective Instagram handles and netizens adore their chemistry. Sanaya has been on a break from the glamour of the showbiz world for many years and her fans were eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback.

Now after a hiatus, the actress is all set to treat her audiences by starring in a crime thriller web show. Sanaya is gearing up for the release of an upcoming web series titled 'Cyber Vaar'. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Sanaya opened on her character in Cyber Vaar and also spoke about the concept of the show. She shares that fans will surely love the show as it provides deeper knowledge on cybercrime and no show or film has ever presented it.

Sanaya will be playing a cyber expert in the web series and speaking about her character, the actress elaborates that a lot of technical terms were involved and it was a great learning for her. She also adds, "The writers of the show have made sure to simplify the technical terms so that the audience can connect very easily with them and the show."Sanaya shares that it is time to be aware of Cybercrime and it is the duty and the responsibility of the victim to inform the cyber cell for the necessary action to be taken. Only then will things be resolved.

Speaking about the show, along with Sanaya, Cyber Crime also stars Mohit Malik as the main lead. The show will start streaming on VOOT from June 10.

On the personal front, Sanaya is married to actor Mohit Sehgal. The two met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum, where they played each other's love interests and their on-screen romance turned into an off-screen one!

