Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are a match made in heaven

Today as TV actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal complete 4 years of their marital bliss, we take a look at some pictures of the Mile Jab Hum Tum stars that will male you believe they're made for each other. Check it out.
2606 reads Mumbai
We've come across many reel-life romances turn into real-life love, but some hit the right chord with the audiences. One such couple that falls in the latter category is Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal. Well, we definitely remember them as Samrat and Gunjan from the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum which was a craze among the young audiences at a time. And much to the fans’ happiness, this popular on-screen couple became a real-life couple too! After their steamy romance on the sets, the duo tied the knot on January 25, 2016, in a beautiful destination wedding in Goa.

Moyana, as lovingly called by fans, dated for 7 long years before they decide to take the plunge. Though everyone knew about them, the two weren't really open about their relationship back then. But, ever since they've got married, they're ensuring to send a wave of love every now and then. From dates to parties to vacations, Sanaya and Mohit have been inseparable. They're often are often seen spending quality time together and also share pictures of their mushy romance with fans. Today, as the couple completes four years of togetherness, we pay an ode to their romance.

Take a look at some of their awe-dorable pictures here: 

1) A vacay without you is incomplete! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A day well spent in #sausalito with some good food, good wine , lots of salt water taffy and ofcorse @itsmohitsehgal

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on

2) Beacuse stealing a kiss with you is my favorite thing to do

3) Cuteness Personified

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@itsmohitsehgal #yosemitenationalpark #lifeisbeautiful #travel

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on

4) Together we'll always be hale and hearty! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here I am! @byhaleandhearty .This place has been my baby’s @itsmohitsehgal dream and I have seen him work with so much passion and dedication to make his dream come true. A dream that he and his sister saw when they were kids .From whipping up some grub to fill their belly’s at 2am in the morning to finally filling everyone’s belly’s with nutritious healthy food in their very own cafe . And ofcorse not to forget Mani for being such an amazing friend and partner in this venture .I'm so happy for you guys and wish you all the luck and success for @byhaleandhearty. For all of you who haven’t been there yet I don’t know what you all are waiting for . Go and fill you belly’s with some amazing food . Clicked by @shootguru . #byhaleandhearty

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on

5) Celebrations with you are an extra dose of madness 

6) It's never too late for a romantic dinner date

7) Setting major couple goals

Sanaya and Mohit often prove that they're a match made in heaven and undoubtedly the 'IT' couple of the Telly world. Wishing the cute couple more happy years of togetherness. Aren’t they just couple goals? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla / Instagram

