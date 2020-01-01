Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal give a romantic welcome to the New Year 2020; See PIC

Sanaya Irani and her husband Mohit Sehgal have sealed the New Year 2020 with a miss. Check out their latest Instagram picture.

and Mohit Sehgal are one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. Most of us remember them as Gunjan and Samrat from the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum which was one of the most loved shows during its time. The lovely couple’s social media PDAs are simply adorable and set major relationship goals for others out there. Just like others, Mohit and Sanaya also rang in the New Year 2020 with a blast.

They have been holidaying in San Francisco for quite some time and are sharing glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles. Sanaya has recently shared a lovely picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen kissing Mohit as he holds her in his arms. She has also wished everyone on the occasion of New Year. Sanaya writes, “Kissing 2019 good bye and bringing in 2020 with loads of love. Happy New year everyone have a great year ahead.”

Check out the latest picture of Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani below:

Sanaya and Mohit tied the knot back in the year 2016 and have been inseparable since then. The year 2019 has proved to be quite lucky for Sanaya as she made her full – fledged debut in Bollywood with the horror flick Ghost helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Sanaya is seen opposite Shivam Bhaargava in the movie which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Ghost was released into the theaters on October 18, 2019 and she was highly praised for her amazing performance in the movie.

Credits :Instagram

