Sanaya Irani and Mohit Shegal meet parents-to-be Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora; Ridhi Dogra joins
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora announced their pregnancy earlier this year.
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the popular couples in the television industry are now all set to embrace parenthood as they are pregnant with their first child. The couple is having their best times, and we can’t stop obsessing over their cute pictures shared on social media, of late. Meanwhile, the couple recently has a get together and invited some industry friends including Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra, Mohit Sehgal and others. Speaking of which Sanaya Irani shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle featuring some cute moments from the gathering.
Sharing the pictures, Sanaya wrote: “Celebrating these cuties @vinnyaroradhoopar @dheerajdhoopar and the cutie on its way.” In the first picture, we can see Dheeraj, Vinny, Ridhi, Sanaya, and Mohit among others holding placards with cute messages on them. In the second picture, we can see the two couples in one frame, smiling for the picture. Third picture shows the pregnant couple sitting on a couch with friends. The fourth picture, again, shows all of them posing for the camera with a grin on their faces.
Have a look at Sanaya’s post:
Married for six years, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora earlier this year announced their pregnancy. Sharing a romantic picture of the two kissing, they are seen holding a photo of her ultrasound report. “August 2022, We’re expecting, a tiny miracle,” they wrote.
On the work front, Sanaya is gearing up for the release of an upcoming web series titled 'Cyber Vaar'. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Sanaya opened on her character in Cyber Vaar and also spoke about the concept of the show. She shares that fans will surely love the show as it provides deeper knowledge on cybercrime and no show or film has ever presented it. Cyber Crime also stars Mohit Malik as the main lead. The show will start streaming on VOOT from June 10.
