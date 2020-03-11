Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta's character details from their upcoming project REVEALED; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's what Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta will play in their upcoming project. Read on to know more.

and Nakuul Mehta gave their fans a sweet surprise some days ago as they announced their first project together. The latter shared pictures from their shoot and took the internet by storm. Though the two have been friends for many years now, they never shared the screen, but that is happening now and fans can't hold their excitement. While we were earlier unaware of their upcoming project, now the secret has been revealed, and we're here to tell you about it.

If you were wishing to see them on TV, you're going to be a little disappointed. The two cuties are collaborating for a short film. Yes, they will not be seen on the small screen, but for a short movie by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT). Not only this, but details about their characters have also been unveiled now. While Nakuul will be seen as Ved, Sanaya will turn into Arya for the short film. And mind you, the two are total opposites of each other. Ved is a good listener and someone who can give you advice on any little thing. On the other hand, Arya is a no non-sense person. She does not like other's opinions and is always confused because of = her own decisions.

Here's a glimpse from Ved and Arya's life:

Just by their character traits, we can say that this one's going to be a worthy watch for everyone. Apparently, Sanaya and Nakuul will romance each other in this yet-to-be-titled short film. The release date of the same is not confirmed yet, but it will be out soon. Are you excited to know more about Ved and Arya's lives? Are you eager to see Sanaya and Nakuul on the screen for the first time ever? Let us know in the comment section below.

