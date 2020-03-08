Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta's fun banter as they shoot for their FIRST project will make you go ROFL; WATCH

Here's what happens when BFF's Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta shoot together. Take a look.

and Nakuul Mehta have been best friends for quite a long time now. The two are often seen hanging around together along with their other friends and setting BFF goals for everyone. However, we've never seen them together in a show, despite their amazing chemistry. If you've also been longing to see them on-screen together just like us, then there's a piece of good news for you. The two have come together for an upcoming project. Yes, you read that right! Sanaya and Nakuul will soon be seen sharing the frame. Well, details regarding the project have not been revealed yet, but their fans are surely going to rejoice upon this news.

The two, shot for the same recently and have shared their fun-loving BTS moments from their first shoot with their fans on social media. In the videos, both Sanaya and Nakuul are seen having a gala time with each other. While Nakuul is all smiles, as they have been coming together for the first time in 15 years, Sanaya seems to pull his legs like never seen before. The duo shot for long hours non-stop but was still seen enjoying their time. Dressed in their casual best, both look super cute together and their bond is beyond words. Their witty and hilarious banter will surely tickle your funny bones.

Take a look at their off-screen fun here:

Well, we wonder if their chemistry is so good off-camera, how is it going to be on-screen? Wouldn't they just make us drool over them more? Are you excited to see them together? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. ALSO READ: PHOTO: Sanaya Irani is a happy soul as she aces the perfect twirl; Thanks husband Mohit Sehgal for the click

