Sanaya Irani celebrates Holi with her Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co actor Barun Sobti and friends; See Pics

Sanaya Irani shares pictures of her Holi celebration with husband Mohit Sehgal and Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co actor Barun Sobti and we are in awe.

The festival of Holi is celebrated with great fervour and zeal across the country. And while the nation was indulged in the festive vibe of this festival of colours, our favourite celebrities too made the most of this occasion. After all, it is the time to reunite with family and friends and enjoy some quality time together. Several celebrities from the television industry have been sharing pictures from their Holi celebrations and it has been a treat for the fans.

Joining the league, also shared beautiful pictures of her Holi celebrations with husband Mohit Sehgal. The couple had celebrated the festival of colours with their friends and their respective families which included Sanaya’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Barun Sobti, Akshay Dogra, Meiyang Chang, Ridhi Dogra, Rajat Barmecha and Rohan Shah. The pictures shared by Sanaya perfectly captured the essence of Holi as these celebs evidently had a gala time together and had their colours on. In fact, Sanaya and Mohit made a perfect pair and it was difficult to take eyes off their cute chemistry in the pics.

Take a look at Sanaya Irani’s Holi celebration pics:

Meanwhile, Sanaya continues to treat her fans with beautiful pictures with Mohit from the holiday together. On the other hand, Barun is enjoying the best phase of his life as he became a father to a baby girl last year. While Barun named his princess Sifat he can’t stop gushing about this new journey of fatherhood and calls it an awesome experience.

Credits :Instagram

