Sanaya Irani enjoys a fun night with her ‘peeps’ on her birthday; Gives a glimpse of the celebration

has always been synonymous to vibrance and beauty. The diva never fails to grab the attention with exuberant energy be it on or off the screen. So, when the gorgeous lady turned a year older, it had to be a fun night and her loved ones did make sure to make her birthday special for Sanaya. Giving a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress shared fun filled pics on Instagram.

In the pics, the birthday girl was dressed in her night dress and was seen having fun with husband Mohit Sehgal, , Niraj Khemka and others. The house was decorated the with balloons for the celebration and the happy faces did give a glimpse of the fun they had together. Sanaya captioned the image as “Instagram vs Reality. That’s pretty much how I brought in my bday. When it’s 2020 nothing surprises me. Had such a fun night with my peeps @itsmohitsehgal @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj @kinnikamat @alok_kamat.”

Take a look at Sanaya Irani’s birthday celebration pics with Mohit Sehgal, Drashti Dhami:

On the other hand, Sanaya’s Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star also penned a sweet message for the birthday girl and shared a collage of their happy moments. He wrote, “Happy birthday strawberry... be as mad as u are and you are one woman who has a strong opinion and sticks to her decisions. Wishing u the best and I know ur jus one year younger. @sanayairani” followed by heart emoticons.

Credits :Sanaya Irani Instagram

