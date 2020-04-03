Sanaya Irani gives a glimpse of her 'Self isolation' idea; Check it out

Sanaya Irani's latest picture about self isolation will make you go ROLF. Take a look

As we enter the 10th day of the 21-day Coronavirus in India, many of us are getting restless. While some are liking it indoors, others are yearning to go out. However, whatever be the reasons, stepping out of the house is not in question as it will only aggravate the situation more. So it is important to be homebound and not wander about outside, even if you're majorly missing traveling. Our beloved TV stars are also keeping themselves engaged in some or the other creative activity to kill time, but there's no denying that boredom has seeped in for most of us.

Speaking of this, , who enjoys a massive following on social media is keeping her fans engaged by sharing insights from her quarantine time. Just a few hours ago, Sanaya took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her 'Self Isolation' idea and we can totally relate to her. She shared a throwback picture of one of her traveling experiences, wherein she is sitting on a bench all alone as she poses for the click.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal's love story shows how opposites attract; Check out timeline of TV's cutest couple

Wearing blue jeans, a winter jacket, and sneakers, Sanaya looks all ready for her next trip. Her brown backpack and glares add to the overall look and feel. Well, looks like Sanaya is badly missing her trips and can't wait to take one soon after the COVID-19 scare ends.

Take a look at the picture here:

Speaking of Sanaya, she has been missing from the small screen for quite some time now. While she is enjoying her time with dotting hubby Mohit Sehgal, her fans are wishing to see her back in action soon. She last shared screen space with her BFF Nakuul Mehta for a short film for TTT, which received an amazing response. What are your thoughts on Sanaya's social distancing idea? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta takes a dig at PM Modi's request to light diyas and candles to fight COVID 19 darkness

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More