Sanaya Irani is 'heartbroken' after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2's actor Sameer Sharma's demise

Trigger Warning

In a shocking and equally devasting piece of news, actor Sameer Sharma bid his heavenly abode recently. The reports of Sameer's untimely demise broke out today morning, leaving the entire entertainment industry reeling in pain. The late actor was found dead at his residence in Malad West, Mumbai. He was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling by his society watchman, who was on the rounds during his night shift. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered at Sameer's apartment.

The 44-year-old actor's sudden passing away has sent shock waves across. His followers, colleagues, and friends from the industry took to their social media handles to express their grief and pain. also shared her condolences. Sameer was part of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2. The original show, that is Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was headlined by Sanaya Irani. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the late actor and wrote, 'RIP Sameer. This is so heartbreaking.' Sameer played the role of Varad Agnihotri in IPKKD 2, which starred Avinash Sachdev and Shrenu Parikh in the lead roles.

Samer was last seen playing Shaurya Maheshwari in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. A case of accidental suicide has been registered and his body been sent for autopsy. Sameer Sharma had also featured in popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee and Left Right Left among several others.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

