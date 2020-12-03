Sanaya Irani kisses Mohit Sehgal as she showers him with birthday love; See couple's romantic PHOTO

Sanaya Irani has the sweetest birthday wish for husband Mohit Sehgal on his birthday. Check out how Sanaya made her 'love' Mohit's day special.

and Mohit Sehgal are one of the cutest couples in the Indian Television industry. From being co-stars to best friends to life partners, Sanaya and Mohit's love story is magical. Whenever the duo comes in a single frame, fans can't stop gushing over their cuteness. Today (December 3), fans of Sanaya and Mohit were left smitten as Sanaya posted an awe-inspiring love-filled picture with him. Are you wondering what's so special? Well, it is Mohit's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today. Yes!

So, to make her darling husband's day more special and make him feel extra loved, Sanaya shared a heartwarming post for him on her social media handle. The actress shared a beautiful picture and penned a sweet birthday wish for Mohit. In the picture, Sanaya and Mohit are seen locking lips as they enjoyed a scenic view of nature together. The two seemed completely lost in each other and look adorable. With this cute picture, Sanaya wrote, 'Happy Birthday Love.' Mohit was touched by Sanaya's sweet gesture and replied, 'Thank you, my love.'

Nakuul Mehta, who shares a great bond with Sanaya and Mohit, was quick to take notice of Sanaya's post and showered his love on birthday boy Mohit. Commenting on Sanaya's post, Nakuul wrote, 'Happy happy birthday Mo.' Mohit expressed his gratitude towards Nakuul and replied, 'Thank you so much Naks.'

Mohit and Sanaya met on the sets of their show Mile Jab Hum Tum. After dating each other for 7 long years, Sanay and Mohit finally got married on 25th January 2016 in a beautiful destination beach wedding in Goa.

Meanwhile, Mohit is seen as Jay (Aadi Naag) in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. The show also stars Surbhi Chandna aka Bani (Aadi Naagin) and Sharad Malhotra aka Veer (Cheel Aakesh) in the lead roles. On the other hand, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sanaya to make her comeback on TV and spread her charm.

