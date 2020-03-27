Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal's love story shows how opposites attract; Check out timeline of TV's cutest couple

Here's all you need to know about TV's sweethearts, Sanya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's beautiful love story.

When we think of a cute couple, and Mohit Sehgal's name tops the chart. The popular TV duo does not need any introduction. It is said, 'You'd be surprised to know how much you have in common with someone completely different from you.' Mohanaya is just a perfect example of it! While she is bubbly, outgoing and full of zeal, he is decent, shy and all to himself. But together they're 'full of love, smiles, and hopes.'

The two are not only in their happy space professionally, but also personally. Their romance, bond, camaraderie, and chemistry, sets goals for many others, who want to have a 'happily ever after.' Just like many others from their industry, Sanaya and Mohit's are also friends turned lovers, so friendship comes first for them. Ever since they've turned into a real-life couple, they are sending a wave of love, happiness and couple banter all over. Today, let us take a dip into Sanaya and Mohit's breathtakingly mesmerizing love story:

Here's how love blossomed between Mohanaya:

1. The Peheli Mulakat:

Most of you might know them as Samrat and Gunjan from Mile Jab Hum Tum, and that's exactly where it all began. They met on the sets of the show, where they played each other's love interests. They first saw each other during a script briefing. Soon after it was done, Sanaya and Mohit exchanged a glance and burst into laughter.

2. Falling in love:

Just like many, their on-screen romance turned into an off-screen one, and the duo gradually realized that there's some sort of magical attraction between them. Although they found a connection, it took them more than three months to actually become friends. And then some couple more to finally fall in love.

3. The Confusion:

Even though Sanaya and Mohit struck a chord instantly, the actress was baffled about the relationship initially. Why do you ask? Well, the duo has totally personalities, you may call them poles apart.

4. Hiding it from the public eye:

When the couple started, they put all efforts to keep their relationship under wraps. They only made it official once their show ended. But, as you say, 'Pyaar Chupaaye Nahi Chupta', their real-life chemistry had already made many tongues wagging. From their co-stars to their fans, everyone knew that there's something brewing between them.

5. Taking the first step:

Mohit is has a shy personality, but he pumped up to take the first step. Yes, Mohit declared his love to her after the first season of the show. However, there were no dreamy proposals of sorts. They just graduated from friends to lovers. Simply, love just happened to them naturally.

But interestingly, Sanaya did take a couple of months before reciprocating to Mohit's feelings. The actress initially felt that it was just an infatuation that happened as they spend long hours working together.

6. Breaking it to friends:

Mohit once admitted that their co-star was the first one to know about their bond. In fact, he used to always tease the duo about their 'more than just friends' bond. Finally, when Monaya went to break the news to him, Arjun wasn't really surprised. Hey! he already knew about their relationship status. Well, we must say, Arjun is a smart guy.

7. The hush-hush Roka Ceremony:

Sanaya and Mohit surprised everyone with their close-knit and quiet Roka ceremony at the latter's Delhi residence. It happened on December 13, 2015, in the presence of their family members only.

8. The dreamy beach Wedding:

After dating each other for 7 long years, Sanay and Mohit finally got married on 25th January 2017. They had a beautiful destination beach wedding in Goa. Their special day was attended by the who's who of TV, including Roshni Chopra, , Arjun Bijlani, Akshay Dogra, and Raqesh Vashisth. The duo's close friends and families were also present to witness them finally turning into man and wife.

9. Happily ever after:

Love is still blooming between the two, even after 4 years of togetherness. From dates to parties to vacations, Sanaya and Mohit are inseparable. Often they're seen spending time together and sharing pictures of their mushy romance.

Well, their love story proves, 'Opposites attract!'

