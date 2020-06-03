Sanaya Irani & Nakuul Mehta urge people to give stray animals shelter and look after them amid Cyclone Nisarga

Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta have shared an important message with fans requesting them take care of stray animals amidst the risks of Cyclone Nisarga. Here's what the actors said.

Today (June 3, 2020), is going to be a difficult day for Mumbaikars, as Cyclone Nisarga is likely to hit the financial capital of India. While the country is already facing tough times as it's fighting a war against Coronavirus, the news of the cyclone has only intensified the difficulties of people. Cyclone Nisarga headed towards Maharashtra and Gujarat's coasts. It is slowly gathering its speed to barrel towards Mumbai, home to 18.4 million people. The government has requested people to stay home and follow the guidelines to tackle this natural calamity.

While the officials are putting all efforts to help people get into proper shelters as the Cyclone approaches the states, the worst affected would be stray animals who would not have a shelter to stay protected. Considering these factors, popular TV actress has sent out an important message to people on social media and urged them to look after stray animals if the cyclone hits Mumbai. She has requested them to allow the animals to take shelter in their homes or premises to help them stay safe. The actress penned down a long heartfelt note on her Instagram handle urging people to please take care of stray animals.

She wrote, 'This is a heartfelt request from me. If the cyclone hits Mumbai and if you see stray animals trying to take shelter in your building complex or private bungalows, please let them in. Speak to your watchmen and neighboring watchmen too, words go a long way. I think if we all do a bit by having a conversation with people who are within our premises and neighboring ones too, we can make a huge difference. It will be a matter of a few hours, they will go their way once it passes.'

Sanay's best friend Nakuul Mehta also agreed to her views and shared her post on his handle, saying, 'Because Sanaya Irani said so. And also it is a kind thing to do.'

Take a look at Sanaya and Nakuul's posts here:

