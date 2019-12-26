Sanaya Irani shares an adorable PIC as she celebrates Christmas with husband Mohit Sehgal; Check it out

Sanaya Irani has recently shared a picture with husband Mohit Sehgal on her Instagram handle in which she shares a glimpse of how they celebrated Christmas the other day. Check out the picture.

People all over the country indulged in the celebrations of Christmas yesterday and so did many of our beloved celebrities from the entertainment industry. Some of them jetted off for exotic vacations on the special occasion while a few others organized lavish parties at their residences. and Mohit Sehgal are no less and the two of them also celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm. They are considered to be one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry.

Most of us remember this lovely couple as Samrat and Gunjan from the show Miley Jab Hum Tum which was a craze among the audiences during its time. Sanaya recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with husband Mohit as they posed in front of a giant Christmas tree. The Ghost actress looked stunning in a pink – coloured dress while Mohit, on the other hand, looked suave in a black t – shirt and printed grey lowers. It is quite evident from the picture that the two of them enjoyed Christmas to the fullest.

Check out Sanaya and Mohit’s latest picture below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanaya Irani: If I had to make a shift to films, I would have done while I was at my peak on TV)

Talking about Sanaya Irani, the gorgeous actress recently added yet another feather to her cap as she made her full – fledged Bollywood debut with the movie Ghost. It happens to be a horror movie which has been directed by ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Sanaya is seen opposite Shivam Bhaargava in the movie which has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Ghost was released into the theaters on October 18, 2019 and Sanaya was highly praised for her amazing performance in the movie.

Credits :Instagram

Read More