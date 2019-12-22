Sanaya Irani shares a PIC with Mohit Sehgal from their romantic getaway and it is adorable; Take a look

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are currently enjoying their romantic getaway to the fullest which is evident from their latest picture. Check it out.

and Mohit Sehgal are considered to be one of the most adorable and beloved couples of telly town. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 2016 and have been inseparable since then. This is the reason why their social media handles attract a lot of love and attention in return! Their chemistry is super adorable and there’s no doubt about this fact that their love story sets major relationship goals for all the other couples.

Most often, Sanaya and Mohit jet off for romantic getaways the pictures of which they surely share with their fans on social media. Currently, the two of them are holidaying in California. Sanaya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be posing with Mohit with a beautiful picturesque view at the background. The two of them had a huge glee on their faces as Sanaya holds on to Mohit from behind.

Check out the latest picture of Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal below:

Talking about the lovely couple, most of us remember them as Samrat and Gunjan from the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum which was once a craze amongst the young audiences. Who knew that this popular on – screen couple would one day become a real life couple! Sanaya and Mohit definitely prove that true love knows no boundaries. Coming to Sanaya, the stunning beauty made her full – fledged debut in Bollywood this year with the movie Ghost helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

