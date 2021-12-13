Sanaya Irani shares UNSEEN PIC with Bigg Boss 15’s Nishant Bhat, calls him ‘smarter than the rest’

Bigg Boss 15 has been entertaining viewers ever since it started airing on the television screen. Fans and celebs alike have been enjoying the season of the popular reality show, where each day brings forth new twists and turns with its tasks. While gossip, fights, and arguments have been constant on the Salman Khan fronted show, what keeps changing are people’s inter-personal dynamics and relationships with each other. Speaking of which, Nishant Bhat has had a hard time maintaining his bonds with people whom he considers friends, like Karan Kundrra, and Rashami Desai.

A few housemates in Bigg Boss 15, including Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, among others have had their fair share of arguments with Nishant Bhat. And now, popular television actress and Nishant’s friend Sanaya Irani has come out in support of the contestant. Sharing an old picture on her Instagram stories, Sanaya wrote a sweet note for Nishant, with words of encouragement and love. In the picture, a younger version of both the actress and Nishant can be seen hugging each other, as they smile widely. The picture looked super adorable as the bond of friendship between the two was evident.

Sanaya’s note for Nishant read, “Don’t know why people keep calling you a back stabber. You have always been a good friend, just because you play your card before someone else does it does not make you wrong it just makes u smarter than the rest. Sending you good vibes and virtual hugs my friend, stay strong @nishantbhat85 @voot @vootselect @colorstv”.

Take a look:

