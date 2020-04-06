Sanaya Irani takes a look at her 'Happy Beach Days' amid Coronavirus lockdown; See pics

Sanaya Irani is reminiscing her good old and 'Happy Beach Days' amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

has been missing from the small screen for quite some time now. The actress was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? in 2015, and her fans are yearning for her to make a comeback on TV since then. While she has not announced her next project yet, Sanaya is ensuring to keep her fans engaged via social media. The pretty face enjoys a massive fan following and makes sure to share her whereabouts with her supporters on Instagram. And during this 21-day lockdown, Sanaya has been more active.

Like most of us, even Sanaya is bored with the quarantine is missing her travel trips. Recently, Sanaya shared a beautiful picture throwback by the sea, wherein she is seen enjoying her 'Happy Beach Days'. If you're a diva's ardent fan, you might know that she is a travel enthusiast, and this picture is from one of her trips. In the pictures, Sanaya is seen all gleeful as she walks into the water in her comfy and colorful maxi dress.

With hair tied in a bun, pair of statement earrings and the bright smile on her face, Sanaya looks extremely beautiful. Also, her happiness proves that she is a complete beach baby and likes her time alone. She captioned the same as, 'Throwback to the beach life. I always seemed to be happy in isolation.' Well, seems like Sanaya is also badly missing roaming around places, but we're all in quarantine.

Take a look at Sanaya's picture here:

Meanwhile, Sanaya was recently seen sharing screen space with BFF Nakuul Mehta in a short film by TTT. Unlike what we all expected, they played brother and sister in the film and received an overwhelming response for their chemistry. She also starred in a romantic music video alongside Gurmeet Choudhary titled, Intezaar. What are your thoughts on Sanay reminiscing her happy beach days? Let us know in the comment section below.

