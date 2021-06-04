Sanaya Irani turns into a wild explorer as she shares new PICS from her jungle safari; Fans react

Sanaya Irani has shared her vacation pictures on Instagram. The actress is looking very hot in the pictures.

, a popular actress in the television industry, is missing from the screen for a long time. She is not seen in any shows currently. But she is making most of her break. The actress is sharing some quality time with her husband Mohit Sehgal. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her old vacations. Recently she shared a series of pictures from her jungle safari. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress is looking very hot and has set the internet on fire.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Into the wild’. In the pictures, she is seen wearing blue colour hot pants with a yellow colour top. She is looking gorgeous. Fans all over the country have gone gaga over the pictures. She is seen walking inside the jungle. Her hubby also posted pictures from the jungle safari and captioned it as ‘THE WORLD IS QUITE HERE’. The actress became popular from the show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’. She also met ‘love of the life’, Mohit Sehgal, in the show.

One of the fans wrote, ‘Please come back iss pyaar Ko kya Naam Doon’. Some are also calling her pretty while some are dropping fire emojis in the comment section.

The actress made her acting debut from the show Left Right Left that aired on SAB TV. After this, she was seen in a negative role in Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi (2008) on Imagine TV. Her first lead role as a protagonist was in Miley Jab Hum Tum. She rose to fame from her role of Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actress was seen opposite Barun Sobti.

