Sanaya Irani's REVEALS Mohit Shegal had auditioned for Barun Sobti's role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Did you know Sanaya Irani's Mile Jab Hum Tum co-star and now husband had auditioned for Barun Sobti's role (Arnav Singh Raizada) in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Read on to know more.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, was a show that redefined love and companionship. While the title of the show translates to 'What should we name this love,' it ironically taught us the true meaning and essence of love. Starring Barun Sobti as Aarnav Singh Raizada and as Khushi Kumari Gupta, the show craved a niche for itself. Even today, IPKKND is touted as one of the cult shows. With Sanaya and Barun's fiery onscreen chemistry, the show became a super hit among the masses, and the duo became of the most loved reel-life jodis. It attained so much popularity that not one or two, but IPKKND had three seasons.

The romantic drama first aired in 2011, and just a few days back it completed 9 long years. Yes, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon clocked 9 years, and on this beautiful occasion, our beloved Sanaya and Barun got into a fun and candid chat with the show's producer Gul Khan to relive some beautiful moments and treat the fans again with their magic. The trio spilled some goofy secrets from their shooting days as they took down the memory lane. Amidst all the fun, Sanaya made a surprising revelation. The beautiful actress revealed that Mohit Shegal also had auditioned for Barun's role in IPKKND, i.e. for the character of Arnav. Yes, Mohit, who is Sanaya's former Mile Jab Hum Tum co-star and now husband had auditioned for the popular daily soap.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta or Harshad Chopda; Which actor do you want to see opposite Sanaya Irani in a TV show? COMMENT

She said, 'Mohit was also auditioning for Arnav's role. He was still in everybody's minds after MJHT, people were speculating that he might be the Arnav for the show. While I was kept in a room with 10 girls during the audition, Mohit had got a separate room for getting ready and prepping up. When he gave the audition, everybody was keen to send it to the channel for the final decision.'

She added that in the end, they three - Sanaya, Mohit, and Barun were left for the final call. However, ultimately, Barun defeated Mohit and donned the hat of Arnav Singh Raizada for the show, and the rest is history. Well, wasn't this an interesting piece of information? Do you think Mohit would have been a better Arnav in the show? Do you like Sanaya and Barun's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Barun Sobti has THIS to say when asked about favourite co actor and his answer will surprise you

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×