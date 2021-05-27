Sandeep Anand quashes rumours about divorcing his wife Shraddha; Hopes for new career opportunities

FIR actor Sandeep Anand denies rumours of separation from wife Shraddha and talked about getting work opportunities.

The popular comedy actor Sandeep Anand has been the audience’s favourite for his excellent acting and comic timing. Be it the role of Piddi in Sun Yaar Chill Maar, Billu in FIR, or Puttan in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, the actor has always given a phenomenal performance and made the audience roll with laughter. There are rumours doing rounds on the internet about the actor getting divorced from his wife Shraddha. Hence to put an end to the issue, Sandeep cleared the speculations with The Times of India.

The actor was very irritated about rumours about his marriage. He said that he is surprised when people ask him about his life after divorce. He is not single and his wife Shraddha, who is a COVID 19 frontline worker, is with him. He added that there were problems in their marriage and they did live separately for some time. They had taken the time to introspect and work on their relationship, but now they are together. Sandeep had never filed a divorce and he is not aware how such rumours have spread vastly. He also said that it has affected his personal and professional life. The actor also shared that he had moved to his hometown in Ujjain during the lockdown, where is enjoying the time with his wife and son Kiaan.

Talking about his work life, he shared that he has been away from TV for some time now. He has been engaged in poetry and helping people suffering due to COVID-19 through his social media. He has also directed and acted in short films which have received international recognition. The actor shared that he is happy that people are seeing his old shows in the lockdown and his work is getting appreciated. He shared that he has put in a lot of hard work and dedication in these roles. Sandeep also hopes for better work opportunities after the pandemic is over.

Also read- After Shubhangi Atre, another Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor's marriage in trouble; find out

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×