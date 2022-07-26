Sangita Ghosh 'finally makes it to' Instagram after an imposter shared her PICS with daughter

Sangita Ghosh, who is currently seen in Swaran Ghar, has finally recreated her new Instagram account. She had earlier tried to make her account but failed due to an impostor, who used her name or reported her account. The actress informed fans about her new ID on Instagram by sharing a post wherein she is seen with her seven-month-old daughter, Devi Rathore. The actress had kept the news of her baby a secret from the world until recently.

In the post shared by the actress, she and her husband are seen dressed in traditional Rajasthani outfits and their baby daughter is in a lehenga. Along with her photos on the new account, Sangita wrote, "Der Aayi Durust Aayi. A calling I could not resist. Personally one of becoming a Maa to Devi Rathore and professionally finally making it to the "gram". Lets begin. Lots of Love. Sangita Ghosh (The Real One).

See the post here-

The actress, who is active on Twitter, had recently complained that her attempts to create an Instagram account had gone in vain due to an impostor who has been extremely active on the platform.

Sangita shared, "This has been extremely upsetting and it honestly surprises me to know that the authenticity of an account cannot be verified before suspending it. There should be an easy way to get your account back with submission of paper work to support a complaint."

She added, "My team has been trying to get the account back and it has been nothing less than an ordeal all because of someone who has created an account in my name @realsangitaghosh and is impersonating me or one of my team members. I hope Instagrams helps me get my account back. My account is @thesangitaghosh."

It seems things are back on track with the fake account being suspended by Instagram.

