Sangita Ghosh reveals she's a mother; Actress has a 7-month-old daughter

Sangita Ghosh, who is presently seen in the popular TV show Swaran Ghar, is presently living the most blissful time of her life. The actress recently shared in an interview that she is mother of a 7 months old baby girl. She has named her daughter Devi. Sangita, who was in Jaipur a week ago to perform a puja and havan for her daughter, shared with Etimes, “Devi was born prematurely on December 25 last year. It was an anxious time, as she had issues being a premature baby and was in the NICU for 15-odd days. It’s not that we hid the news, but we decided not to talk about it till we felt the time was right.”

While Sangita is enjoying maternal bliss, she still finds it difficult to believe that she has been blessed with a baby. She shares that Devi is a very happy child and a copy of her husband (entrepreneur Rajvi Shailender Singh). She revealed that she recited the Gayatri Mantra when she held her for the first time, and the baby opened her eyes and smiled. She said she can’t forget that moment.

Soon after the baby was born, Sangita returned to work. She had to move to Chandigarh for the shoot of her show, Swaran Ghar. Understandably, she finds herself torn every time she has to leave her baby, who will be seven months old on July 25, behind for work. She shared that her husband supported her and was there for the baby. That kind of support and confidence was overwhelming.

Much before Devi came into the picture, Sangita had been scarred by a miscarriage in 2015. She said, “I was really scared, but he was keen. So, here we are. We didn’t tell anyone because I was worried and superstitious. We informed our mothers after six-to-seven months.”

While she yearns to reunite with her daughter when at the shoot, she isn’t complaining. She has her bundle of joy visiting and staying with her every now and then. “My tiny one has me wrapped around her little finger,” she said.

