Sangita Ghosh on the viral scene from Swaran Ghar: We do make mistakes in life and shows

Sangita Ghosh is presently seen in a new daily soap Swaran Ghar. A scene from the show has gone viral on social media, where her dupatta gets stuck on the spokes of a fan. She is seen getting choked by the dupatta and Ajit saves her by tearing the dupatta. The scene is getting popular for being 'bizarre' and 'hilariously logic-defying. The actress took to her social media account to share a note and stated that this happens in life and in show. She also added that the team has realised where they went wrong and that the intention and the execution did not come out the way it was intended.

Sangita wrote in her post, "I take everything with a pinch of salt and did the same with this video also. I think when your audience gives you so much love and appreciation, they also have the right to criticise. I told everyone on the set that at least hum viral hogaye (laughs). We do make mistakes in life and shows. One has to move on eventually. The intention and the execution did not come out the way it was planned. The team has already realised where they went wrong. And as actors, we do not have the last word but I think everyone will be careful next time. The show is a progressive one and has been lauded for its content. Yes, we faltered but that doesn't mean we are not doing good work. Television has been instrumental in taking up so many sensitive topics. I, myself, have done some amazing work. Thank You, Sangita Ghosh."

See post here-

The bizarre scene left netizens questioning the logic behind the scene. The scene from the show made its way into hilarious memes and netizens have flooded Twitter cracking jokes.

The show features Sangita Ghosh, Ajay Chaudhary, Sandeep Sharma, Shashwat Tripathi, Rohit Choudhary, Sharman Jain, Preet Rajput and others. It started airing from 28th February 2022.

Also read- Swaran Ghar: Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Chuadhary’s logic defying scene goes viral