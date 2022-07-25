Sangita Ghosh's imposter Instagram account shares PICS of her seven-month-old baby Devi

Sangita Ghosh is one of the popular names in the television industry and is currently seen in the drama series, Swaran Ghar. Sangita is known to keep a very low profile and her personal life has also been very guarded. Recently, she revealed that she is a mother to a seven-month-old baby girl, named Devi. This news broke the internet and ever since, Sangita Ghosh has been trending heavily, as her fans are curious to dive deep into her family life.

Sangita Ghosh had revealed that her imposter account on Instagram is very active, and due to this Instagram is reprimanding her from creating an account for herself. The very same imposter account has now shared adorable photos of her baby girl, Devi, and captioned it, "Miliye Humari Duniya Se #DeviRathore (1/2)." She posted two more photos which also featured the actress and her husband, Shailendra Singh Rathore. Fraternity friends of Sangita Ghosh even dropped congratulatory messages on this post. Supriya Shukla wrote, "Such a beautiful pic... May u.. Ur soulmate... N ur angel keep smiling forever... Lots of happiness to u sangita (sic)" Hiten Tejwani, who recently joined Swarn Ghar, also commented and sent blessings for the baby girl. Chhavi Hussein, Sharad Malhotra, and many others congratulated Sangita Ghosh.

Check out all the pictures shared by the imposter account right here:

As shared by Sangita Ghosh, her baby was born prematurely on December 25, 2021, and was in the NICU for some 15-odd days. While speaking to ETimes, the Swaran Ghar said that they had no intentions of hiding about their baby's arrival but were waiting for the "right" time.

Sangita Ghosh warns fans of her imposter

Sangita warned her fans on Twitter about someone impersonating her on Instagram by the user id, @realsangitaghosh. She wrote, "Very Important !! @realsangitaghosh Friends this account on @instagram is not me...it is someone impersonating to be me...I have personally twice tried to create accounts for myself and Instagram has suspended it owing it to @realsangitaghosh or someone raising reports." She also added, "As fans and my wellwishes am always extremely humbled for the love and adulation i recieve but there is a limit to it all. I am extremely upset by this and i urge everyone to please report this account so i can on my own connect with my fans and audiences (sic)."

Check out the tweet here:

Talking about Sangita Ghosh, she has done numerous shows, and her latest ones include Divya Drishti and Swaran Ghar.

