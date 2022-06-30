Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi to do THIS noble act on their wedding day; Find out

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are among the most popular couples in the telly industry. The duo is presently on cloud nine as they will be getting married very soon. Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have been dating for 12 years, and the couple finally decided to tie the knot. Sangram announced on his social media page that the duo is getting married in July this year. The couple has finalised Agra for their big day. As per the latest update on their marriage, the duo will be doing a special gesture on their wedding day.

Common Wealth heavyweight champion Wrestler, Sangram Singh and Suryaputra Karn fame, Payal Rohatgi will first start their married life with this noble deed on their wedding day, they will play a special tribute to nature and humanity.

Sangram Singh shared, “It is the most beautiful and auspicious day to do something for nature and humanity. There could not be a nobler beginning for this sacred relationship, where we, on the day of marriage, share our bliss with the world. Mother Nature who has given us so much. We need to pay back nature as everything we receive from her whether it be aur. Water, Earth... Everything is free and we truly don't deserve this benevolence as human beings."

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi will have the pre-wedding rituals at JP Palace in Agra, where the Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place. The wedding will take place in a temple in Agra followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Also read- Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to tie the knot on THIS date after being engaged for 12 years