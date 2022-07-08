Sangram Singh-Payal Rohatgi pre-wedding functions commence; Couple shares dreamy PICS

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are among the most popular couples in the telly industry. The duo is presently on cloud nine as they will be getting married very soon. Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have been dating for 12 years, and the couple finally decided to tie the knot. Sangram announced on his social media page that the duo is getting married in July this year. The couple has finalised Agra for their big day. The couple’s pre-wedding functions have started and they recently shared a few glimpses from their pre-wedding shoots.

In the post shared by wrestler Sangram Singh, he is seen in a traditional outfit with his wife-to-be Payal Rohatgi. Sangram sported a yellow kurta with a designer half jacket over it. Payal looks gorgeous in a stunning brown lehenga with a multicolour floral design all over it. The couple got clicked in some striking poses. Sangram captioned, “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings & wishes.”

The haldi ceremony of the couple was celebrated yesterday and the couple looked marvellous. There was yellow theme décor along with beautiful flowers at the function.

Talking about the delay in their marriage with ETimes TV, Sangram said that their marriage had to be cancelled twice. "The plan had to be suspended twice because we suffered the loss of our dear ones. I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married. Neither Payal nor her family has ever forced me to take the plunge. Par ab hamaare parents old ho gaye hain aur hamein itne saal saath mein ho gaye hain aur phir karni hai toh karni hai," said the wrestler.

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi’s pre-wedding rituals will take place at JP Palace in Agra, where the Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies will be conducted. The wedding will take place in a temple in Agra followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

