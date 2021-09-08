Sanjay Dutt to grace Super Dancer 4 to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; Will shake a leg with Shilpa Shetty; PICS

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and the nation is gearing up in full spirit to welcome Lord Ganesha this year. To note, given the COVID 19 pandemic taking a toll on normal life, the festive spirit has been dampened to great extent. However, with things getting back to normal, people are gearing to celebrate the festival. Amid this, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is also taken over by the festive spirit and the team will be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets.

Interestingly, the dance based reality show will have Sanjay Dutt as its special guest this weekend. In fact, Bollywood’ Khalnayak will be seen making a grand entry on Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with the idol of Lord Ganesha. On the other hand, the contestants will be seen paying a tribute to the Munna Bhai MBBS star as they will perform on his popular numbers on the show. This isn’t all. Sanjay Dutt will not teach judges Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu his favourite Sanju Baba walk. Besides, he will also be seen shaking a leg with Shilpa.

Take a look at the pics:

To note, Super Dancer Chapter 4 recently made the headlines after Shilpa Shetty Kundra had returned to the show after a hiatus. Talking about the same, Anurag had stated, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it”.

