Sanjay Gagnani says he is happy acting in Naagin and Kundali Bhagya

Actor Sanjay Gagnani is excited about being part of "Naagin 4". He also stars in another hit TV show, "Kundali Bhagya". He feels that the teams of both of the shows will ensure that even if he has shoot for both on the same day, he doesn't get tired.

"I haven't been shooting for 'Kundali Bhagya' for a month now and have been off track. So for now, I'm shooting only for 'Naagin'. But once I start shooting again for 'Kundali Bhagya', I think the makers will balance my time and they will probably let me know when to shoot for 'Naagin' and when to shoot for 'Kundali Bhagya'. The unit and crews of both the shows are really cooperative and supportive. They will make sure that even if I shoot for both the shows on the same day, I don't get tired," he said.

As of now he is happy about acting in "Naagin". "I had watched 'Naagin' in the past. It's a very popular show. It is a brand and I think 'Naagin' is one of the most historic shows. Since it is produced by the top production house of television and a top producer like Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am, it is a big brand. It has been doing constantly well," he said.

This is his first supernatural show. Is he feeling the pressure of performing in the show which is already a hit? "I feel a lot of pressure of performing in a hit show because I feel responsible. When I was cast in 'Kundali Bhagya', I felt the same way. There were butterflies in my stomach... knowing the fact that you are cast by Ekta Kapoor and that this is a platform which can make you or break you, can be daunting," he said.

Credits :IANS

