Sanjay Gagnani's new look in Kundali Bhagya resembles Akshay Kumar’s character from Laxmii

Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular shows on screens and enjoys a massive fan following. The show has been entertaining the masses for a while now and its interesting plots and twists have always kept everyone intrigued. In the recent episodes as well, we saw everyone glued to their TV screens as Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) planned to get Karan engaged to Natasha (Rishika Nag). However, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) kidnaps her in time and spoils Prithvi’s evil plan. To find out why the police arrested Natasha, Prithvi took up an intriguing avatar and left everyone stunned.

Sanjay Gagnani's character in the show has been adding ample drama to this daily soap which keeps audiences hooked to watch the next episode. This actor's phenomenal performance has been appreciated by his fans in past, and he surely got more to offer to his audience. This time he took up the role of a mature woman and his look will definitely blow your mind. His new look resembles Akshay Kumar’s character from Laxmii, and Sanjay's acting in this avatar has been noticed by everyone. Wearing a red saree, a wig, and a big red bindi on his forehead, Sanjay has grabbed a lot of attention and has been serving the right amount of drama. In fact, he went the extra mile to get all the nuances right, even taking help from his wifey, Poonam Preet.

Speaking about the new avatar, Sanjay comments, “I have taken up a lot of disguises in Kundali Bhagya, but this one was really very different and challenging. In fact, I have taken up a woman avatar earlier too, but the characteristics, nuances, and the portrayal of this new character were quite different. While I was initially comfortable, when we started shooting for the sequence, I understood the difficulty of doing all the sequences in a saree. I had to perform some action scenes, and the whole sequence went on for almost 2 days. I honestly don’t know how all the actresses wear such heavy sarees for so many hours and are so comfortable shooting in them all day long. In fact, I also salute all the men who dress up as women in fiction shows and comedy shows and perform their acts flawlessly. I watched several movies, strong women characters, and even other men who played women in earlier shows to prepare for this one. I even got some help from Poonam to get the nuances right and I have to say it was all worth it. The audience has really showered me with a lot of love for the act and I hope they continue supporting me all my life.”

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The story revolves around the love story of Preetha and Karan. Preeta's simple life turns chaotic when Karan marries her under unconventional circumstances. However, as a dutiful wife, she vows to nurture and protect her new family from those out to destroy them. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe. On TRP, the show fluctuates often, but it has always maintained its position in the top 10 shows list.

