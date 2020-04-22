Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali: From dating, marriage to separation; Timeline of the couple's relationship

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali relationship timeline: From when they started dating to their separation, here's a look at the Nach Baliye 3 couple's relationship so far.

Every love story is different. TV actors' Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's journey of love also had its own essence. The two were touted to be one cutest and non-controversial couples of the Telly world. It was only recently, that the duo became the headlines for all wrong reasons. The couple's 'Ishq wala love' is not hidden from anyone. They initially started as friends and then became best friends. Later, from best friends, they turned to lovers and then ultimately became husband and wife.

Sanjeeda and Aamir's story was nothing less than a fairy tale. They sent 'couple goals' around and made many believe in the notion of a perfect and blissful marriage. Both had accomplished their personal goals while maintaining their careers pretty well. But suddenly after 8 years of marital bliss, their relationship has hit a rocky patch. Things have gone hap-hazard between the couple, and they are apparently heading the part ways forever. Yes, their 'happily ever after' has come to an end, and they have decided to put the final nail the coffin of their relationship.

With so many things happening, here's a look complete at the duo's love story. From their dating to reports of their separation, a look at Sanjeeda and Aamir's 'Aadhuri Kahaani.'

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's relationship timeline:

1. How love bloomed:

Just like many more beautiful love stories we know of, Sanjeeda and Aamir's journey also started as 'just friends'. The duo used to hang out with each other a lot. Eventually, Aamir got attracted to her nature and beauty, while Sanjeeda got attracted to his sweetness. But, little did they know that their friendship will turn into a relationship one day.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Rishta couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi call it quits post 6 years of relationship?

2. First date together:

After knowing and understanding each other for some time, the duo finally decided to give dating a chance. Yes, the mutually decided to try dating each other. However, their first date was not romantic, but rather very casual. Recalling the same, Sanjeeda said, 'Our first date was quite informal as we were just friends back then. We headed out for dinner but were later accompanied by our friends for a movie.' She added that she wonders if that was a real date also!

3. The magical proposal

The duo believed in true love. So for them, love wasn't that just happened overnight. They took it slow to know each other better. Aamir took a long time to commit, but when he did, he ensured it was just romantic enough to swoon Sanjeeda off her feet. Though Aamir was scared at first, he put back his fears and popped the question. And when he proposed, Sanjeeda was completely taken aback and tears rolled down her eyes.

Reminiscing that beautiful moment, Sanjeeda shared, 'I was not expecting him to propose me that night, especially when he had waited long hours for my shoot to get over. Also, I too was drained out after shooting sequences that portrayed mental traumas and crying. But, when I came out of the shot, he was standing in front of me. He went down on his knees and proposed marriage. It was that wow moment of my life.'

4. Making it official:

The couple is very private and did not like disclosing their personal life in public. People did not fathom that the two are in a relationship until they decided to participate in Nach Baliye 3, back in 2007). Well, it is then that they went all out and made their relationship official. The Nach platform was their big moment of coming out and showing that they are head-over-heels in love with each other. Surprisingly, their chemistry and compatibility were so that that they emerged as winners. Their victory also made them realize that they were meant to be together

5. Balancing life:

For Aamir and Sanjeeda it is always the simple, non-complicated things that keep them happy. When asked what he loves the most about Sanjeeda, Aamir, in an interview, shared, "Her happiness towards life!". He further added, "She keeps me happy always and that's the best gift I could ever ask for." For Sanjeeda, love is in the little things. "The way he pampers me and cares for me. He always treats me like a kid and I think that's the best thing about him."

6. Getting Hitched:

After seven years of relationship, the couple decided to take the plunge. In March 2012, Aamir and Sanjeeda uttered 'qubool hai' in a grand nikah ceremony in Mumbai. They also threw a lavish reception party to raise a toast to their new beginning together. It was a star-studded affair as the who's who from Bollywood and Telly world graced the occasion. Harman Baweja, Sohail Khan, and Shabbir Ahluwalia were present to wish the newlyweds.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar REACT coyly to their break up rumours

7. Special Relationship Mantra:

Aamir and Sanjeeda have a special mantra for a happy relationship. They say, 'Understanding between a couple is the most important thing, rest everything follows.' They believe that marriage will be happy and blissful if there a couple understands and supports each other.

8. Trouble in the Paradise:

Early in January this year, rumours of the about the couple not staying together started doing the rounds. Reports claimed that all is not well between the duo. Some media reports said since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. In fact, they did not even celebrate New Year's together.

However, they were trying their best to not any problems hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October 2019, and she left for her parental home. Though they continued to be in touch for some time after that, they stopped talking to each other.

9. Having a baby:

Just a few days after their separation news cropped up, another shocking news came our way. And it was the news of their baby. Yes, Sanjeeda and Aamir are proud parents of a baby girl. The little angel was around four months old back then in January. The couple had opted for surrogacy.

10. Aamir's 'All is well' claim:

Even after the gossip mongers started buzzing speculations every day, the couple did not come out in the open to give any clarifications about their relationship. But, when Pinkvilla had messaged Aamir in January, regarding the rumours about his differences with Sanjeeda, he replied saying, 'All is good.' The actor squashed all the speculations and clarified that everything is well between them. However, there was no clarification from Sanjeeda's side whatsoever.

11. Partying ways:

Just a few days back on April 20, 2020, the biggest blow regarding Sanjeeda and Aamir's marriage sent shock waves everywhere. Apparently, the couple has called it quits and finally parted ways. Sanjeeda who took the decision to call off their relationship and headed to her mother's home. While Aamir was under the impression that she will return in some days, but that seems to never have happened. Sanjeeda she never returned to Aamir from her 'mayka.' Later in a shocking move, Sanjeeda informed Aamir that she will not return and it is all over between them from her end.

12. Heading for Divorce:

Many reports state that the couple has not yet knocked on the doors of the judicial system. However, they are most likely to file for a divorce when the court opens after the Coronavirus lockdown ends.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy and BFF Sanjeeda Shaikh not on talking terms with each other post a fallout?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2016 2015

Share your comment ×