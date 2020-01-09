Sanjeeda Shaikh and husband Aamir Ali's marriage on the rocks? DEETS inside

If the media reports are to be believed, trouble is brewing up between Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's marriage. Read further for more details about the same.

There are numerous television actors who have managed to find their soulmates and are blissfully married for quite some time. Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali’s names are taken among those popular celeb couples who are known for setting major relationship goals for others too. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 2012 after a few years of dating each other. The couple has never been mired in any controversy and mostly chooses to remain away from the limelight.

However, Sanjeeda and Aamir are making headlines again off late and fans might not be happy upon hearing this particular piece of news. If media reports are to be believed, all is not well between the couple. In fact, as per reports, the two of them are living separately and are already heading for separation. According to the sources of an entertainment portal, the couple is facing some issues because of which they are not even staying together.

This definitely comes as a shock for everyone as everything was well between the couple a few months back. In fact, the two of them had also wished each other on their respective birthdays. Sanjeeda and Aamir have worked together in daily soaps and music videos which have left their fans in awe. The two of them had also taken part in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye back in the year 2007 and were among the most popular contestants.

Credits :Times of India

