Sanjeeda Shaikh called off wedding with Aamir Ali and shifted to mother's house without informing the latter?

Gossip mills are abuzz that Sanjeeda Shaikh took to call to end her relationship with Aamir Ali without even informing him. Read on to know more.

It looks like the year 2020 has been a bad one for the world and Telly Town. While we're fighting the war against the novel Coronavirus, news of breakups in the Indian Television industry has been leaving us disheartened. Just a few days ago, rumours of Karan Kundrra-Anusha Dandekar, and - Asha Negi partying ways grabbed headlines. Now, there's another couple who seems to have called it quits forever. We're talking about Sanjeeda Shaikh and her husband Aamir Ali.

The news of the couple facing problems in their love paradise started doing the rounds in January 2020. But, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir spoke about it openly. However, now the little birdie has it that TV's cutest couple has finally parted ways. Yes, after 7 years of marital bliss, Sanjeeda and Aamir have apparently called it quits. A recent report in an entertainment portal claims that it was Sanjeeda who took the decision to call off their wedding and headed to her mother's home.

ALSO READ: Aamir Ali OPENS UP about differences with wife Sanjeeda Shaikh; Says 'All is Good'

Reportedly, Sanjeeda walked out of the duo's house and told Aamir that was going to stay at her mother's place. However, she never returned to Aamir from her 'mayka.' Initially, Aamir thought that the actress has gone to visit her mom’s residence for some days, and would return soon. However, the wait only got longer as Sanjeeda had something else on her mind. Later in a shocking statement, she informed Aamir that she will not return and it is all over between them from her end.

Aamir was apparently expecting her to return home after some days, things did not work out as however, Sanjeeda had taken a firm decision. Until now, the two actors have not spoken about it clearly. However, if these reports turn out to be true, then it was the actress who called it quits.

Further, the report also mentions that the couple has not yet knocked on the doors of the judicial system. However, they are most likely to file for a divorce when the court opens after the Coronavirus lockdown ends.

On a similar note, Aamir and Sanjeeda got hitched on March 2, 2012. They were touted to be one of the happiest couples of the Telly world. The duo had also won Nach Baliye 3 together. The reason for the end of their relationship is still unknown and kept secretive.

ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have a four month old baby girl? Deets inside

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Spotboye

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×