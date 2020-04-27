Sanjeeda Shaikh dances to 'Baby Boy You Stay On My Mind' amid rumours of her separating from Aamir Ali; WATCH

Amidst separation rumours with Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh goes 'Baby boy you stay on my mind' as she dances her heart out. And it is making us think what's on the actress' mind. Take a look.

Sanjeeda Shaikh has been making headlines for quite some time now, and not all for good reasons. The beautiful actress's rocky marriage with her husband Aamir Ali has become the talk of the town. While rumours of problems between the duo started doing rounds in January 2020, some shocking revelations were made a few weeks ago. As per reports, the Sanjeeda has apparently called off her relationship with Aamir. The actress is staying at her maternal house for some months now and has no plans to return.

Media reports suggest that Sanjeeda has decided to break all ties with Aamir. The couple may head for a divorce after the courts' open post the Coronavirus lockdown ends. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir have given any statement regarding the same. They have not come out in the open to clear the rumours, only adding fuel to the fire. While Sanjeeda has kept mum on the entire fiasco, the actress recently had someone on her mind, a glimpse of which she gave on social media.

Well, Sanjeeda shared a video of her dancing her out to a peppy track. And the song was none other than Beyonce's 'Baby boy you stay on my mind. Yes, Sanjeeda was seen grooving to the track and looked so beautiful as ever. Her moves were on point, and she proved that she deserved to win Nach Baliye 3. She captioned the same as 'Dance is love.'

Flaunting her mesmerizing dance moves in a pink jumpsuit, Sanjeeda looked pretty as ever. But the choice of the song, is surely making us think, 'Who is on Sanjeeda's mind?' Well, we quite don't know who and what Sanjeeda is thinking about, but her graceful dance is surely driving away from our quarantine blues.

Take a look at Sanjeeda's video here:

Meanwhile, Sanjeeda tied the knot with Aamir in March 2012, and after almost 8 years of courtship, there's trouble in their paradise. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

