Sanjeeda Shaikh feels she doesn't 'have attitude but a personality you can't handle'; Is she hinting at Aamir

Sanjeeda Shaikh says 'I don't have attitude, but a personality that you cannot handle on Instagram. We're wondering if she hinting at Aamir Ali amidst their divorce rumours. Check it out.

Sanjeeda Shaikh has been in the news for quite some time now, but all for the wrong reasons. The actress is facing some major issues in her marriage with Aamir Ali. The news for their troubled relationship started doing the rounds in January this year. However, the couple grabbed many eyeballs when speculations around their separation and divorce started doing the rounds. Yes, media reports claim that Sanjeeda has apparently left Aamir's house forever, and is now living at her mother's residence.

The two are also said to head for divorce after the Coronavirus lockdown ends in the state. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir has clarified the same. They have kept mum, leaving everyone thinking about what is actually happening between the two. Amidst all these rumours, Sanjeeda recently posted a video, where is seen talking about her personality and attitude. In the video the beautiful actress can bee saying it out loud, 'I don't have an attitude, but a personality that you cannot handle.'

Well, Sanjeeda's statements have sure made us think about who she is talking about. Is she hinting at her husband Aamir Ali as the two are facing trouble in their paradise? Was this video specifically dedicated to someone? Her 'no caption only emoji' also adds to the whole curiosity. We don't know if this was just a casual video by Sanjeeda, or if she was trying to point out someone without actually naming him or her. But, what we can say is that she looks absolutely gorgeous in the clip.

Take a look at Sanjeeda's video here:

Talking about Aamir and Sanjeeda, the two got married in March 2012. Now, after 8 years of togetherness, the two are facing issues in their marriage, and reports have it that they want to get separated. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think this video was for Aamir Ali? Let us know in the comment section below.

