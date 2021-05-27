Sanjeeda Shaikh offers a glimpse of cutest nighttime homework session with her daughter Ayra; VIDEO

The beautiful and talented actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the most loved star on the silver screens. The actress has an adorable daughter named Ayra. The actress is very fond of her daughter and makes sure to spend maximum time with her. She often shares pictures and videos with her baby. Sanjeeda has also ensured that her daughter is getting the correct and essential learning at the right age.

Sanjeeda has recently shared an adorable video with her daughter as the duo has fun learning session as a part of the nighttime homework. The actress is seen making her baby daughter recite the alphabets as she asks her A for and Ayra replies Apple in a very cute way. Sanjeeda shared the video with the caption “Night homework”. She absolutely adores her daughter's expressions as she drops a love emoji in the comments. Numerous of her friends from the TV industry also commented to shower love on her daughter. Remo D’souza’s wife dropped hearts emoji. The actor Sanjay Gagnani commented, “Cutesttttttt”, actress Sohanna Sinha commented, “Alley can she give me tutions.”

See post here:

The actress often shares pictures of her daughter on social media. She had posted a picture of her on Eid where the baby girl was adorably dressed up and is smiling. Sanjeeda Shaikh has been part of numerous TV shows and she made her debut with Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. She has part of several other shows including Kayamath, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, Ek Hasina Thi, among others. She has also worked for the OTT platform and in movies.

Credits :Times of India

