Sanjeeda Shaikh pens a sweet birthday note for Aamir Ali Will always wish for your happiness

As Aamir Ali turns a year older today, Sanjeeda Shaikh shares a beautiful picture of the birthday boy with a sweet caption.

Aamir Ali is over the moon these days and he has all the reasons to feel so. After all, he is enjoying the beautiful phase of fatherhood post the birth of his daughter Ayra who turned one August 30. The proud father grabbed the headlines after he announced the big news of becoming a daddy lately on his daughter’s first birthday. And now, Aamir has another reason to rejoice, as he is turning a year older today. Yes! It’s Aamir Ali’s birthday today and he has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans from across the world.

Amid this, Aamir’s wife Sanjeeda Shaikh also penned a sweet birthday note for him. The lady shared a beautiful picture of the birthday boy in her Instagram story wherein he was seen cuddling with his dog. One couldn’t take eyes off his cherubic smile in the picture. In the caption, Sanjeeda showered birthday love on her estranged husband and wrote, “Happy birthday @aamirali… will always wish for your happiness.”

Take a look at Sanjeeda Shaikh’s birthday wish for estranged husband Aamir Ali:

To note, Aamir and Sanjeeda, who happen to be one of the most adored couples in the television industry, have been experiencing a rough patch in their married life. In fact, according to media reports, the couple has been living separately for quite some time now. Media reports also suggested that Sanjeeda is even planning to call off the wedding soon. For the uninitiated, Aamir and Sanjeeda have been married for around seven years now and welcomed daughter Ayra, reportedly, through surrogacy.

Also Read: Aamir Ali shares FIRST adorable PHOTOS with daughter Arya as she turns one; Says 'She kept me strong & going'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×