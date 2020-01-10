Sanjeeda Shaikh shares a cryptic post amidst rumours of having a four month old daughter; Check it out

Sanjeeda Shaikh has recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle amidst rumours of having a four - month old daughter. Read further for details about the same.

Popular actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has been making headlines off late for all the wrong reasons. Sanjeeda and her husband Aamir Ali who mostly prefer to remain away from the limelight have now become the talk of the town owing to rumours about trouble brewing up in their marriage. If media reports are to be believed, the two of them are now staying separately because of having some issues. In between that, another piece of news related to the couple broke the internet.

According to the latest reports, the couple has a baby girl who is now four months old. As per the same reports, they had opted for surrogacy through which they had the daughter. However, neither Sanjeeda nor Aamir have spoken about the same yet. Recently, Sanjeeda has shared a cryptic note on her Instagram handle which has left everyone baffled. She writes, “I value my privacy and personal life.” Well, needless to say, she is referring to all the news surrounding her and Aamir here.

Check out Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram post below:

If media reports are to be believed, differences started cropping up between Aamir and Sanjeeda some time ago but the couple is still trying to not let it hamper their differences. Reportedly, these issues started escalating right after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London a few months back and went straight to her parental home. A few sources also suggest that the two of them have stopped talking to each other over a month ago. Now, the rumours of the couple having a daughter have further created suspense around the entire matter.

Credits :Instagram

