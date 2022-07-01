Sanjeeda Shaikh talks about single parenting her daughter Ayra post-separation from Aamir Ali; Report

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are the most well-known names in the entertainment industry. After years of courtship, Sanjeeda and Aamir tied the knot in the year 2012. The duo had been married for nearly nine years and they have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. However, this year in January, it was reported by Hindustan Times that the two have divorced and Sanjeeda had gotten custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra. Some reports also suggested that the couple’s marriage had hit a rough patch in the year 2020.

Now as per the Hindustan Times report, Sanjeeda and Aamir seem not to be cordial when it comes to their daughter, Ayra. A source close to the couple shared with the publication that Sanjeeda is not letting Aamir meet their daughter and it has almost been nine months since he met her. The source said that Aamir seems to have given up pursuing it as well and doesn’t really wish to fight on this anymore. The report also claims that the Aamir was also not a part of Ayra's third birthday celebration which happened in August. Since Sanjeeda has been raising her as a single parent, the actress has taken all the responsibility for her daughter including financially.

The publication also got in touch with the actress and when asked about this news, Sanjeeda said that she would like to keep her personal life private. Commenting on the rumors, Sanjeeda revealed that as a single parent she is doing everything to give her daughter the best. She further said that "To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that.” Speaking of Ali, the actor says, “I don’t wish to talk about my personal life.”

On the work front, Aamir and Sanjeeda had participated in season 3 of the dance reality show Nach Baliye and bagged the first prize. They both have worked in several TV serials. Aamir Ali has worked in FIR, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kya Dil Mein Hain, etc. Sanjeeda was seen in Kya Hoga Nimmo ka, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage among others.

