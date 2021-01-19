Sanjeeda Shaikh wraps shooting for Harshvardhan Rane starrer Kun Faya Kun: Had a wonderful time working on it

Sanjeeda Shaikh has collaborated with Harshvardhan Rane for the second time in Kun Faya Kun and she is overwhelmed about being a part of the movie.

Sanjeeda Shaikh has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear as she has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie Kun Faya Kun. Helmed by Kushan Nandy, the movie will also feature Harshvardhan Raane in the lead. Interestingly, the makers had released a teaser video of the movie hinting that Kun Faya Kun happens to be an edge of the seat thriller with a twist. While it has got the audience intrigued, Sanjeeda can’t stop gushing about being a part of the movie.

As she wrapped the shoot, the actress stated that she had a great time shooting for the movie and is hopeful that the audience will receive it well. “An actor always looks out for different experiences and characters, and I am glad that Kun Faya Kun has given me that edge. I had a wonderful time working on this film and shooting for it, despite the challenges posed by the current times. I am sure the audience will embrace its unique vibe,” Sanjeeda added. On the other hand, Harshvardhan believes that Kun Faya Kun will be coming up with a new style of storytelling. In fact, he was all praises for Sanjeeda with whom he had paired for the second time after Taish. Harshvardhan said, “This is a time for movies laced with new styles of storytelling and differentiated content. I am so glad about being a part of a film like Kun Faya Kun, which ticks all the right boxes. Teaming up with my Taish co-star Sanjeeda again was a cherry on top, and working under Kushan Nandy's direction has made me admire his attention to detail. I hope we have been able to churn out a film that audiences will enjoy."

For the uninitiated, Kun Faya Kun was shot in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani and the team made sure to follow all the safety precautions in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Talking about the same Kushan said, "As a team, we take great pride in having started and completed the shooting of our film Kun Faya Kun, even as we await for normalcy to return in these times of a pandemic. We have had a very challenging, but successful experience shooting this project, and we can't wait to take the audience on a thrilling ride with this movie, which we have made with a lot of love, laughter and fun on the sets."

Credits :Pinkvilla

