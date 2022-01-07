Sanjeeda Sheikh trends on social media as she gives a glimpse of her blingy mini skirt

Sanjeeda Sheikh is one of the most famous actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has been part of numerous TV shows, and was appreciated for her role in the show ‘Ek Haseena Thi’. The actress is quite popular for her bold looks and fashionable dressing style. Recently, she shared a video of herself in a blingy mini skirt and her looks went viral on social media.

Ishq Ka Rang Safed fame actress had shared a video on social media in which she has worn a black bralette and shimmery mini skirt. In another picture, she wore a caged design top over her bralette. She paired the looks with high boots. Her hair was open and she looked like a dazzling diva in the picture.

Sanjeeda Sheikh had recently shared the news of her divorce with Aamir Ali. The couple got married in 2012, after being in a long relationship. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye 3 and had won the show. It was also reported that they had their child through surrogacy. In 2020, reports about their marriage hitting a rough patch came into the limelight. After the divorce, the custody of their daughter, Ayra, has been given to Sanjeeda.

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”



