Sanjivani actor Namit Khanna manages to reach home after 4 cancelled flights; Talks about his experience

Namit Khanna seemed to have a difficult time to finally get home to New Delhi due to the ongoing situation and flights did not seem to co-operate with him either since he faced 4 cancelled flights.

Sanjivani actor Namit Khanna has been alone here in Mumbai for a while now. The actor was longing to return to New Delhi to his family, however, the lockdown forced him to stay away. None the less, the actor finally had a chance at going home when the flights resumed, however, he had a hard time while at it because he faced 4 cancellations. However, he finally reached home and is happy to be back with them after all this time.

Speaking about it, the actor went on to say how he had 4 cancelled flights over a period of 4 weeks and 1 of them did not get confirmed despite having paid for it. The actor added how he was not expecting all this to be so difficult since it has been a while since the airports started functioning. He revealed how he was emotion and heavy hearted every time his flight got cancelled and said how he feels everyone should be at home with their loved ones during this time of the pandemic.

He further adds how he managed pretty well but is happy to be back home for the family time. He also spoke about his flying experience and said how the reactions and formalities are being followed at the airport and how there was zero contact check-in and security and they were provided with the basic PPE kits along with the face mask and shield at the gate. He also added how the flight was on-time but was full and he had the middle seat, none the less, he was covered from head to toe.

ALSO READ: Gurdip Punjj OPENS UP on Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani's failure: It was disappointing

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×