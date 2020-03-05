Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna is Holi ready in a chic lehenga choli with a colourful dupatta; see PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna continues to wow us with her on-screen fashion as she is Holi ready in white. Check out the photos right here.

Surbhi Chandna is undoubtedly one of the most loved television actresses in tellyville right now, and post her stint in Ishqbaaaz, the actress has managed to garner a lot of attention for not just her acting prowess, but also her sense of fashion. Ishqbaaaz has been one of the biggest game-changers in bringing alive some of the finest fashion looks and oh boy, can we ever forget the themes that the show envisioned over its due course.

And well, while her fashion quotient continues to get better, both on-screen, and otherwise, the actress' stint in Sanjivani has been all about simpler and yet chic version of outfits that Surbhi sports on-screen. And currently, the show seems to be working around the Holi sequence, Surbhi took to social media to share photos of her Holi ready look which is subtle and ultra-pretty. She paired a white lehenga-choli with a worked up dupatta with gota and some additional green, and we think that is just the right kind of look to keep the look right.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the show witnessed a minor leap, and in the wake of improving TRPs, the show also saw a new entry in the form of Gaurav Chopra. However, it did not work out very well, and now, the show will be going off-air soon.

Credits :Instagram

