Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna turns biker girl and fans can't keep calm; View PIC

Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing as a biker girl. Check out the latest picture of the Sanjivani actress.

Surbhi Chandna’s name is taken among those television celebs who have been able to make it big in the world of showbiz on their own. She is not only a popular name in the television industry but is also a talented actress. Surbhi Chandna enjoys a massive fan following on social media which has increased manifold as of now. She has a unique style statement too because of which fans love to take cues from her looks and outfits.

Surbhi is frequently active on social media and often shares her looks for certain shoots with her fans. She also keeps them updated about her projects. Recently, Surbhi has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing for the camera while dressed as a biker girl with a green scarf tied on her head. The Ishqbaaz actress opts for a no makeup look and ties her hair into a braid.

Check out the latest picture of Surbhi Chandna below:

After her successful stint as Anika in the popular show Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi is currently seen in Sanjvani wherein she portrays the role of Dr. Ishani. She has been paired up opposite Namit Khanna in the much – loved show. Sanjivani also stars Rohit Roy, Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdep Kohli and others in pivotal roles. It happens to be the third installment of the popular 2002 show of the same name. Just like the previous two installments, the current show has also received positive responses from the audiences.

