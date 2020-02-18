Sanjivani co stars Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra's hearty laugh in THIS BTS video is unmissable

Sanjivani co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra burst out in laughter as they prepped up for Mahashivratri celebrations on he show. Take a look.

TV actors' life is not easy. Shooting for long hours, light night schedules, and sometimes not meeting family for months, are just a few things that they have to go through. Well, amidst all this their co-stars become their only support-system. One such moment that we came across today, where two co-actors tried to cheer up each other and lighten the mood during the shoot, is Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra. The Sanjivani co-stars shared a hearty laugh as they shot for a scene together.

Surbhi who enjoys a massive following took to her Instagram account to share this beautiful BTS moment with her fans. In the video, Surbhi and Gaurav are seen shooting for an upcoming sequence. It happens to be a Mahashivatri celebration scene, where the two are making preparations for the pooja. And in the middle of that, Gaurav cracks up a joke, and the two burst out in uncontrolled laughter. Well, they do try to get back to normal, but they end up going ROLF again. Surbhi shared this video with a heartwarming note. Well, the two surely taught us how to enjoy small moments of life and cherish them for a lifetime to come.

Take a look at Surbhi and Gaurav's BTS fun here:

Talking about Surbhi's Mahashivratri look, she is seen donning a turquoise Kurti with printed velvet palazzos. With hair neatly tied in a bun, a pair of statement earrings, blue eye shadow and pink lips, Surbhi is looking jaw-dropping. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

