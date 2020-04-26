Sanjivani fame Chandani Bhagwani gets stuck in Australia amidst Coronavirus crisis

After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Aditi Bhatia, news of Sanjivani fame Chandani Bhagwani stuck in Australia amidst the Coronavirus crisis is making headlines. Read on to know more.

Just a few days ago, we reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi has been stuck in Los Angeles amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, there's news of another actress getting stuck in a foreign land during the crisis. We're talking about Chandni Bhagwani who played the role of Dr. Asha Kanwar. Gossip mills have it that the actress is stuck in Australia amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She is unable to travel back to India due to the cancellation of flights.

A report in a leading entertainment portal states that Chandni traveled to Australia to attend an acting workshop. Since borders of the countries have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chandni has been stranded there. She is waiting to return to her home in Mumbai. The beautiful actress also celebrated her birthday alone in Australia. Recently reports were also doing the rounds that 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress Sana Saeed is stuck in the US, and she could not attend her father’s funeral in Mumbai.

Talking about Chandni, she started her journey in the world of Television in 2001 with Kohi Apna Sa. Later, she became a part of many popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Amita Ka Amit, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, and Santoshi Maa.

However, she is known for her role in Sanjivani opposite Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. The medical drama was pulled off suddenly on March 13, 2020. Unlike its original season, Sanjivani did not live up to the viewers' expectations and failed to vouch for good numbers on the TRP charts.

