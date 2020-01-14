Sanjivani: Mohnish Bahl quits Surbhi Chandna's show; Here's Why

Mohnish Bahl aka Dr Shashank Gupta from Sanjivani has bid adieu to the show starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. Here's the reason behind his exit.

Just a few days ago, Surbhi Chandna and the makers of medical drama Sanjvani announced the shift in the on-air dates of the show. The timings got shifted from 7.30 pm to 6.30 pm and took the early slot. Now, there's another news coming from the show, which may leave a lot of fans of the show disappointed. Mohnish Bahl, who portrayed the character of Dr Shashank Gupta in Sanjivani, has bid adieu to the show. Yes, talented actor has ended his journey on Star Plus' show.

Speaking of his sudden exit from the show, Mohnish opened up about the same with a conversation with Times of India. He said that he willingly took the decision to opt out oft the show and it was amicable call. Revealing the reason behind the same, he mentioned that he felt that he was not able to justify his role in the on-going season., in comparison to the past one. He added that he did not wish to disappoint and let down the audience and thus it was best to move on and opt out.

The actor was also played the same role in first or original season of Sanjivani, which aired in 2002. Not only this, he was also a part of it's spin-off titled Dill Mill Gayye that came in 2007. Opening about the current season, Mohnish mentioned that when it kick-stared back in August 2019, his track on the show faring well and going smooth. However, things took a drastic change later, He tried discussing the same with the makers and also explored new angles, however, nothing materialised. He further added that an actor can only creatively enhance and improve his character if there is clarity about the track or when he is receives the script in advance, but unfortunately this was not the case here.

Well, Mohnish will certainly be missed. Meanwhile, there rumours are also abuzz that the show is all set to take a three-year leap with new faces. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

