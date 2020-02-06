Sanjivani: Namit Khanna aka Dr Sid announces his comeback on Surbhi Chandna's show with a special post

It's time for Namit Khanna fans to rejoice as Dr Sid is not going anywhere from Sanjivani. Take a look.

Sanjivani starring Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Though the medical drama has not been able to live up to many fans expectations considering its previous season, the show is faring well. While Surbhi plays the role of Dr. Ishani Arora, Namit is seen as Dr. Siddhant Mathur aka Sid. Fans love their Surbhi and Namit's chemistry and bond on-screen. They have also coined a special name for them and lovingly call the duo as 'Sidisha.'

However, as per the current track Dr Sid is hospitalized, which has left Ishaani and others upset. Fans have also been eagerly waiting for their beloved Dr. Sid to get out the hospital bed and be back on toes. Well, looks likes fans wishes have been fulfilled as Dr. Sidharth will soon be back in action. Namit took to his Instagram handle recently to make the announcement of his powerful comeback, and left fans wowed. Yes, you read that right! Namit will again be winning hearts with his acting prowess.

Sharing a BTS picture from shoot, Namit wrote, 'The calm before the storm. Dr Sid finally ready to be operated. Can’t wait to wake up and get back into action. It seems like forever since I've been out of action!' In the picture he is seen dressed in the hospital outfit as he sits on the hospital bed.

Well, this is surely a sweet surprise for all Sanjivani and Sidisha fans. It would be interesting to see how the plot turns after Namit's major re-entry. Are you excited to see Namit back in action? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna’s crazy chemistry with co star Namit Khanna is all things love; Watch Video

Credits :Instagram

Read More